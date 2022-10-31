SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — The growth of new businesses and homes is on the rise in Moore County.

“We’ve been found, and we are balancing that growth to make sure all of our communities are getting the necessary things that they need while making sure our charm is still here,” said Linda Parsons, president and CEO of Moore County Chamber of Commerce.

The growth comes as the U.S. Golf Association moves its headquarters to Moore County and Pinehurst reclaims the World Golf Hall of Fame. Pinehurst is also set to ho the U.S. Open Championship in 2024.

“I think that golf has helped drive some of that growth as well as our military community and health care,” Parsons said.

There is a retail complex being built in Southern Pines with a Target, Home Goods, and other stores. Apartments, condos, and medical facilities are under construction all over Moore County.

There’s also an increase in the number of younger families moving to the area.

“There is only so much land in Southern Pines, Pinehurst, and Aberdeen which has been traditionally the home of a lot of big box retail stores. But we are starting to see other percolate and nose around,” Parsons said.

With more people comes more traffic. It’s something communities are trying to figure out how to balance.

“Even just looking at roads, just basic getting around. The mobility of our community, I think is going to change,” Parsons said.