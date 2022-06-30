RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Durham International Airport is preparing for an increase in travelers for the Fourth of July weekend.

They expect 182,000 passengers to fly through the airport between June 30th and July 4th.

“That number is about 17% higher than the same weekend last year and about 7% below the same weekend in 2019 prior to the pandemic,” said Crystal Feldman, Vice President of Communications for RDU.

Thursday the busiest travel day of the Fourth of July weekend with 40,000 passengers expected to travel through the airport.

RDU says they expect about 39,000 passengers to travel Friday, July 1st.

“We’re going to stay out here until the Fourth of July. We have a family reunion that comes up every two years out here,” said Robert Parris.

Delays and cancellations a big concern as airlines cancel holiday flights amid staffing shortages.

“One of my buddies had his flight canceled today and so immediately pulled open the Delta app and I was like oh I’ve got a check my flight, but it hasn’t been a problem so far, knock on wood,” said Alex Scheer.

An increase in travelers could mean longer lines at the airport.

Ahead of the holiday RDU unveiled new CT scanners at security checkpoints.

“The addition of computed tomography screening technology at security checkpoints is a win-win for TSA passengers,” said Jennifer Gordon, TSA Federal Security Director at RDU. “We get increased screening capability which will lead to fewer bag checks, and passengers can leave electronics at 3-1-1 compliant liquids in their bags when going through the checkpoint.”

Heather Laughter told CBS 17 she hopes the new technology will help her get through the lines quicker.

“I carry both a laptop and an iPad, and then with shoes and everything else is kind of a pain in the neck‘s,” Laughter said.

RDU also added two new lanes to the Terminal 2 checkpoint. It’s one of the first construction projects to resume after the pandemic.

The airport says if you do plan on flying this weekend the best thing you can do to avoid long lines is get to the airport early.

You can also reserve parking in advance by clicking here.