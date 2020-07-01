RDU Airport, TSA offer travel tips ahead of Fourth of July weekend

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – With the Fourth of July on Saturday and travel picking up, Raleigh-Durham International Airport and the Transportation Security Administration are offering travel tips.

According to a release from RDU, the airport has seen “modest but steady growth in passenger traffic since the Memorial Day holiday.”

The TSA “has also experienced steady growth in travelers coming through airport checkpoints in recent weeks and is monitoring the growth closely for staffing and security purposes,” the release said.

Passengers going through the security checkpoint at RDU will now see plastic shielding installed at the travel document checking podiums and bag search tables.

The airport has also “enhanced its cleaning and disinfecting practices and has new health measures in place.”

Some of the new changes include more physical and digital signage to remind passengers to remain physically distant, more hand sanitizing stations, more stanchions marking one-way traffic flow areas, and new seat covers that are meant to maintain a six-foot distance while people wait to board their planes, according to the release.

RDU and the TSA offered a list of security screening tips:

Keep possession of your boarding pass

Separate food for X-ray screening

Pack smart

One liquid hand sanitizer container up to 12 oz is now allowed per passenger

Practice social distancing

Wear a face covering

The release also said that for those who haven’t traveled since the COVID-19 pandemic began may notice some other changes, including:

Reduced security lane usage due to the reduction in passenger volume.

TSA officers at checkpoints wearing masks and gloves.

TSA officers may wear eye protection and clear plastic face shields at some locations.

TSA officers changing gloves after each pat-down.

Plastic shielding installed at many travel document checking podiums, divest, bag

search and drop off locations.

TSA officers practicing social distancing.

Routine cleaning and disinfecting of frequently touched surfaces in the security checkpoint area.

Click here to learn more about the airport’s new health and safety measures.