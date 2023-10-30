RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Air France touched down as Raleigh-Durham International Airport’s 16th airline Monday evening.

The airline is taking over Delta’s existing nonstop route to Paris and increasing flights.

“RDU welcomes its new partnership with Air France on our signature route to Paris,” said Michael Landguth, president and CEO of the Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority. “The Air France service broadens our ability to connect RDU travelers to hundreds of destinations, including Europe, India and beyond.”

Cédric Decarpentrie, director of the French-American Chamber of Commerce of the Carolinas said the connection helps the Triangle bring in European business.

“That brings new start up companies looking at us and find our state very attractive,” Decarpentrie said. “Having Air France here definitely put North Carolina on the map.”

This is all during RDU’s growing operations with seven international destinations and record passenger numbers. This year alone, the airport has added two international airlines and 22 new destinations.

To keep up with the growth, the airport also broke ground this month on a $534 Million runway renovation project.