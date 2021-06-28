RDU expecting increase in traffic during 4th of July

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – With the 4th of July weekend right around the corner, RDU International Airport is preparing for a spike in traffic.

RDU says it is optimistic about the numbers but say that a complete recovery from the pandemic could still be several years away.

The pandemic caused RDU passenger traffic to drop by 97 percent last year compared to 2019.

RDU says currently it has rebounded to around 65 percent of the 2019 levels.

However there is hope, RDU says it is recovering especially in leisure travel which it is crediting to the vaccine now being widely available.

July 2-8, RDU expects to see close to 230,000 passengers come through the airport for holiday travel, that number is 200 percent higher than the same time last year.

“RDU has observed slow but steady growth with large spikes over the holiday weekends. We see a pandemic record for monthly passenger volume in March, then again in April and again in May,” said Crystal Feldman, vice president of communications rdu.

However, more traffic could mean longer wait times so officials ask that you arrive at least two hours before your flight and that you book parking in advance online for a smoother experience.