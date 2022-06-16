RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — More than 1,088,000 passengers flew through RDU International Airport last month, a 41 percent increase over May 2021.

The passenger count was also the highest number since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic for the second month in a row.

An average of 186 flights take off each day, a 27 percent increase from May 2021. RDU’s recovery is now at 83 percent of 2019 traffic levels.

In addition to the new record, The Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority Board voted to accept a $1.3 million grant from the FAA to fund the ongoing Environmental Assessment for the relocation of the airport’s main runway.

The current runway has been under preservation work as the authority works toward building a new primary runway and reconstructing the current one as a taxiway.

Once approved, the future runway can be built at 10,639 feet to accommodate takeoff and landing of large aircraft to destinations on the West Coast.