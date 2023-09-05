RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) approved the Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority to finalize permits and start construction to replace Raleigh-Durham International Airport’s (RDU) primary runway, 5L/23R.

The FAA issued a Record of Decision and Finding of No Significant Impact on Aug. 31.

“RDU’s new primary runway will be the most important two miles of pavement in the Triangle,” said Michael Landguth, president and CEO of the Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority. “It will provide greater economic opportunities for our region by ensuring RDU maintains its transatlantic connections and allowing long-haul aircraft to move more passengers and cargo.”

The current 10,000-foot runway has been in use since the 1980s. The replacement runway will be built approximately 537 feet west of the existing runway for continued use during the construction process. The new runway will have more room for additional gates at Terminal 2 and possibly have 10,639 feet for more space to takeoff and land.

After the Authority and the FAA conducted an Environmental Assessment, which included reviewing the need for the new runway project, analyzing the potential impacts of the project and listening to feedback from the public, the Record of Decision given by the FAA authorized the Authority to finalize permitting and start construction on the more than $500 million runway.

The new runway, Runway 5L/23R, is a major project in the Airport Authority’s Vision 2040 master plan for growth.

The Federal Register Notice will be published on Sept. 8. The replacement runway is expected to be completed in 2028.