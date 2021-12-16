RDU to offer flights to Iceland in May

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Young asian business man smiling and looking view at window in airplane. (Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh-Durham International Airport is adding flights to Iceland next year.

Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority President and CEO Michael Landguth made the announcement Thursday.

The seasonal route will include four flights to Reykjavik, Iceland, each week from May to October on a 160-seat Boeing 737MAX 8.

RDU says Icelandair will become its 12th airline when the service launches in 2022.

Iceland is a tourist destination that serves as a midway point between North America and Europe.

“This exciting announcement signals that demand for international travel is increasing as we head into the new year and a new phase of recovery,” Landguth said in a statement. “Icelandair will help meet that growing demand by offering leisure and business travelers nonstop service to a new destination and global connections to major cities on both sides of the Atlantic.” 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories