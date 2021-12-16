RDU to offer flights to Iceland in May

Young asian business man smiling and looking view at window in airplane. (Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh-Durham International Airport is adding flights to Iceland next year.

Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority President and CEO Michael Landguth made the announcement Thursday.

The seasonal route will include four flights to Reykjavik, Iceland, each week from May to October on a 160-seat Boeing 737MAX 8.

RDU says Icelandair will become its 12th airline when the service launches in 2022.

Iceland is a tourist destination that serves as a midway point between North America and Europe.

“This exciting announcement signals that demand for international travel is increasing as we head into the new year and a new phase of recovery,” Landguth said in a statement. “Icelandair will help meet that growing demand by offering leisure and business travelers nonstop service to a new destination and global connections to major cities on both sides of the Atlantic.”