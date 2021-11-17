RDU to release 2021 holiday travel forecast after massive drop in travelers last year

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Thanksgiving is just eight days away and that means the busiest travel day of the year is coming up.

Raleigh-Durham International Airport officials will hold a news conference Wednesday afternoon to release this holiday season’s travel forecast.

There were no major lines or delays Wednesday morning when CBS 17 had a crew at the airport. It’s likely going to be a different story next week as tens of thousands of travelers will go through RDU to head to their Thanksgiving holiday destinations.

A year ago, in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, travel was down about 64 percent the week of Thanksgiving. TSA workers screened about 51,000 departing passengers and about the same number of arriving passengers.

Those numbers are expected to climb this year with more people vaccinated and feeling more confident in flying.

According to AAA, next Tuesday and Wednesday are the most expensive and busiest air travel days of the year and that means you’ll want to plan ahead.

Airport officials advise travelers to get to the airport at least two hours before their flight is scheduled for departure in order to check-in, get through security, and get to their gate. It’s especially important this year because airports across the country continue to deal with staffing shortages and delays, meaning lines could be even longer than usual.

RDU officials will also discuss parking changes at this afternoon’s news conference.