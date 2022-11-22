RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—Travel is starting to pick up as people are heading home for the holidays.

And RDU airport officials will be letting you know what to expect when they release their projections for air passenger travel for this week.

And if you are flying this week, AAA experts said you should plan to get to your airport 2-3 hours before your flight.

But if you’re not flying, and plan to drive, for the Thanksgiving holiday, you’ll see heavier traffic too, according to AAA experts.

CBS 17 previously reported that drivers should expect “heavier than normal congestion Monday-Wednesday afternoon and early evening,” AAA said.

No matter how you plan to travel for Thanksgiving, give yourself some extra time to get to you destination.