RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An airline that flies out of Raleigh-Durham International Airport announced two new nonstop routes on Tuesday.

In a news release, Breeze Airways said they will begin nonstop flights to San Francisco, California and Westchester, New York in the spring.

The nonstop flights to the San Francisco International Airport (SAN) are scheduled to begin April 30, and the nonstop flights to Westchester County Airport (HPN) are scheduled to begin May 3.

Officials with the airline say San Francisco is currently the most popular domestic destination RDU does not currently serve.

Westchester is located about 30 miles north of New York City and is one of RDU’s most frequented destinations, Breeze Airways said.

“RDU welcomes the opportunity to connect the Research Triangle region to San Diego, another prominent technology hub,” said Michael Landguth, president and CEO of the Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority. “Breeze will offer Triangle-area travelers a convenient and low-cost option to get to the West Coast business and leisure destination and to Westchester in the heavily traveled New York metro region.”

“San Diego, our newest addition to the Breeze route map, is one of the U.S.’s most popular summer destinations with great food, beautiful beaches and popular family attractions,” said Breeze Airways’ President Tom Doxey. “We’re thrilled to add service to both San Diego and New York/Westchester from RDU.”

Breeze Airways’ nonstop flights to San Diego are scheduled to fly out of RDU on Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. Fares start from $129 one way if purchased by Jan. 15, for travel by Sept. 3.

Their nonstop flights to Westchester are scheduled to fly out of RDU on Mondays and Fridays. Fares start at $59 one way if purchased by Jan. 15, for travel by Sept. 3.

The airline says a 137-seat Airbus A220-300 will be used for both routes.

Breeze Airways is currently offering 35% off all roundtrip base fares on travel from Jan. 15 to May 22 if the promo code ‘GETFRESH’ is used at checkout on the Breeze App or website. They said the promotion is available through Jan. 12 at 11:59 p.m. and includes every route in Breeze’s coast-to-coast network spanning 46 cities in 26 states.