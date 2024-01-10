RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Biden administration announced record enrollment Wednesday in health plans offered under the Affordable Care Act’s insurance marketplace, highlighting the work in North Carolina to sign people up for those plans.

So far, more than 20 million people have enrolled, according to the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, eclipsing the 2023 total of 16.6 million. In N.C., nearly a million people have enrolled.

“People who are in the community make such a difference when trying to talk about enrollment. And, we have just seen here in North Carolina and across the country what a difference that makes,” said Chiquita Brooks-LaSure, administrator for CMS.

The enrollment period began Nov. 1, 2023, and continues until Tuesday, Jan. 16. For more information on enrollment, click here.

Jennifer Snowhite, of Winston-Salem, spoke about her experience signing up for coverage after years of living without health insurance. She said she and her husband are both artists who struggled to afford health insurance so chose to do without it.

Once the ACA went into effect, she said they signed up quickly. A few years later, her husband went to the doctor for a minor cough. His doctor discovered he actually had cancer.

“He got his diagnosis, which was unbelievably terrifying. But, at least health insurance was not what we were worried about then,” she said.

About a year later, she said she also was diagnosed with cancer. While she’s no longer receiving treatment, she said her husband was unable to join her for an event in Raleigh because he was receiving an immunotherapy treatment.

In addition, N.C. launched Medicaid expansion on Dec. 1, giving access to coverage to more than half a million low-income people.

Patrick Dunnagan, of Raleigh, was automatically enrolled, saying it’ll lead to lower costs for him that will help him pay off medical debt.

“To be able to get the healthcare you need is incredibly powerful for your physical health, for your emotional health, for your mental well-being,” he said.

Gov. Roy Cooper (D) said about 311,000 people have enrolled so far.

He also highlighted the politics as the 2024 election approaches. Former President Donald Trump has vowed to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson (R), the leading candidate to be the Republican nominee for governor, said in an interview with Business North Carolina last year that he hoped Medicaid expansion “fails.”

“The progress we’re making, is really at stake here in this next election because you have people running who don’t believe that these people should be provided with healthcare and they do not have an alternate plan,” said Cooper.

A spokesman for Robinson’s campaign responded to the governor in an email to CBS 17.

“While the lieutenant governor did not support Medicaid expansion, he understands that it is now the law in North Carolina. As governor, Mark Robinson will work tirelessly to ensure that the people of North Carolina get the absolute best results and care possible from our new Medicaid expansion program,” said Mike Lonergan.