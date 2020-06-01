Records: Most arrested during weekend unrest in Raleigh are from Triangle

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Police records show the vast majority of people arrested during two nights of unrest and destruction in downtown Raleigh are from the Triangle.

CBS 17 News analyzed records from the Raleigh/Wake City-County Bureau of Identification database of reports in search of demographic information about those arrested in Raleigh over the weekend as the protests of George Floyd’s death turned violent on consecutive nights.

It mirrored what has happened in cities across the country, with peaceful demonstrations against police killings of black people becoming overshadowed by mayhem.

In Minnesota — the site of Floyd’s death, and the epicenter of the nationwide protests — state and local leaders were forced to backtrack after initially claiming that many of those arrested were not from the area although jail records there showed otherwise.

Leaders in North Carolina made no such public claims.

The CBS 17 News investigation found that while 31 of the 35 people arrested are from the Triangle, three are from out of the state — from Virginia, Florida and New York City.

Their average ages were 28, with 32 of them in their 20s or 30s. There were two teenagers arrested and one 66-year-old man.

Those arrested were overwhelmingly male — only two were female — and 24 of them were black, nine were white and two were from the LatinX community.

More than a dozen different charges have been filed against those who were arrested, with 15 of them charged with resisting a public officer and seven each facing either misdemeanor or felony breaking or entering, or trespassing during an emergency.