ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A Rocky Mount man was sentenced to prison after violating the terms of his federal supervised release, according to the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina.

Last Wednesday, Monseque Lamar Harper was sentenced to three years and four months in federal prison for violating his probation.

During the hearing, Harper admitted he committed two violations: distributing heroin and failing to complete community service.

Harper was previously convicted of conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute heroin. He was originally sentenced to four years in prison in 2017.

The original charges filed by the United States Attorney’s Office in 2017 were a result of an investigation by the Nash County Sheriff’s Office’s Narcotics Unit.

Shortly after Harper’s release, the sheriff’s office began another investigation after complaints were made that Harper was selling heroin. He was arrested and the additional charges were on a substantial basis of his probation violation.