Red Cross helping 16 residents displaced after apartment fire in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — The American Red Cross is helping 16 people who were displaced when an apartment building caught fire early Sunday in Rocky Mount, officials said.

The fire started at around 2:30 a.m. at apartments in the 1200 block of Sunset Avenue, according to a news release from the American Red Cross.

Six apartment units were damaged in the fire.

“The fire began in one unit and the other units were affected by heavy smoke and water damage,” the news release said.

Photos from the scene showed fire damage to both levels of a corner apartment.

The Red Cross responds to more than 60,000 disasters across the United States every year and most of the incidents are fires that displace people from homes or apartments, officials said.

