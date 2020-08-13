Red Cross of Eastern NC to hold Virtual Ball

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – During the pandemic, life’s emergencies don’t stop — and neither does the work of the American Red Cross.

The 29th Annual Red Cross Virtual Ball will take place online on August 13 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The Virtual Ball will allow the community to “gather” to celebrate and provide support to ensure Red Cross can meet emergency needs in eastern North Carolina communities.

Funds raised during the Virtual Ball will be used locally by Red Cross to alleviate human suffering by helping people affected by disasters, supporting military families, delivering life-saving blood, and teaching critical lifesaving skills

There is NO COST for community members to join the event. Red Cross is encouraging the public to support their mission by bidding on auction items.

You can register to participate. Auction packages went live for bidding on August 9. The bidding will continue until the end of the virtual event on August 13.

For more information, please contact the Red Cross via email at enc@redcross.org or call 919-231-1602.