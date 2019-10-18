Red Cross offering free disaster relief training

OXFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — The Red Cross wants more disaster volunteers so they can be better prepared for the next big storm — and they’re willing to train you for free.

The three-day boot camp is spread across three Saturdays over the next month.

The first day of training is in Oxford on Saturday.

The Red Cross will teach volunteers how to work with first responders, the public and partner organizations.

Throughout the training, participants will:

Learn the roles of the Red Cross and the values for engaging with disaster clients, first responders, and the public

Understand functions of the DAT, and expectations for DAT workers on a response

Discover roles a DAT member may perform on a large-scale disaster response

Learn casework and recovery planning processes and the system used

Learn how direct client assistance is issued and how referrals are made to community partners

Complete training through a simulation drill, practicing the skills learned during the classroom sessions

To RSVP for the training, email Jennifer VanGundy at jennifer.vangundy@redcross.org or call (919) 774-6857.

