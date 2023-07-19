ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — The American Red Cross — North Carolina Region has opened a shelter after Wednesday’s severe tornado and power outages in Nash and Edgecombe counties.

The shelter is available for families and individuals who need assistance. The Red Cross is working closely with emergency management and government officials impacted in these areas.

While no injuries were reported in Nash County, the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office reported that two people suffered life-threatening injuries and one had a non-life-threatening injury.

The shelter is at 5515 Red Oak Road in Red Oak. Previously, the Red Cross said the shelter was at Dortches Baptist Church, 4776 Dortches Blvd.

Individuals evacuating to a Red Cross shelter should bring essential items for each member of their family, including:

Prescription and emergency medications

Foods that meet special dietary requirements

Extra clothing, pillows, blankets, hygiene supplies and other comfort items

Chargers for any electronic devices

Books, games and other forms of entertainment

Nash County Schools also said Rocky Mount Senior Center, at 427 S. Church St., is open to those also displaced by the tornado.

This resource center can help find housing accommodation and provide food, while the shelter has been prepared and is ready to accommodate those looking for protection from the storm’s aftermath.

If you are in need of Red Cross assistance, please call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767).