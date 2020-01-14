Red Cross to install free smoke alarms in homes in Johnston, Wayne, Vance counties

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — The Red Cross, along with local fire departments and other organizations, will install free smoke alarms for residents in Johnston, Wayne and Vance counties this weekend and next week.

The Red Cross will hold “Sound the Alarm” events in the three counties – Johnston and Wayne counties on Saturday and Vance County on Monday – where they, along with community partners, will install smoke alarms for free in homes.

Saturday’s event in Johnston County runs from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Red Cross volunteers, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina, members of the Smithfield Fire Department, Wilson’s Mills Fire Department, West Johnston High School, Cleveland High School, St. Ann Catholic Church, and partners will go through neighborhoods and install free smoke alarms, replace batteries in existing alarms, and also help families create home fire escape plans.

If you live in Johnston County and are interested in requesting a free smoke alarm installation or volunteering for the event, you can register here or call 919-989-9556.

For those in Wayne County, the same event will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. The Red Cross will team up with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina, the Goldsboro Fire Department, United Way of Wayne County, Lott Carey, The Church of Jesus Christ Latter-day Saints, and others to install free smoke alarms, replace batteries in existing alarms, and also help families create home fire escape plans.

If you’re in Wayne County and are interested in requesting a free smoke alarm installation or volunteering for the event, you can register here or call 919-735-7201.

On Monday, Jan. 20, the same event will be held in Vance County from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Red Cross, along with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina, members of the Henderson Fire Department and Vance County Fire & Rescue Association, will canvass neighborhoods and install free smoke alarms, replace batteries in existing alarms, and also help families create home fire escape plans.

If you’re in Vance County and are interested in requesting a free smoke alarm installation or volunteering for the event, click here or call 252-430-1877.

