Red Flag Warning in effect for central NC; any outdoor fires could quickly grow out of control

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Outdoor burning is discouraged today in central North Carolina because there’s an increased fire risk.

Humidity levels are very low, and gusty winds are expected to pick up behind a passing cold front Wednesday.

A Red Flag Warning will take effect for most counties from 2 p.m. through 8 p.m.

Any fire outside with conditions today could grow out of control in these conditions.

Following the cold front, temperatures are expected to drop into the 30s Wednesday and Thursday night. Make sure you protect sensitive plants as we could see areas of frost develop.

