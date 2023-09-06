RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s almost time for thrill seekers to rappel down a 30-story skyscraper in downtown Raleigh during Over The Edge on Sept. 30.

The fundraising event will go towards Special Olympics North Carolina (SONC), benefiting SONC’s goal to encourage sports opportunities for people with intellectual disabilities. Over The Edge this year is expected to raise around $100,000.

In order to rappel, participants will need to raise at least $1,000. For a two-person team, you must raise $2,000 together. Those who raise at least $1,500 will get two VIP passes for the Bonefish Grill Sea Level Lounge for a private viewing area, adult drinks and more. People who raise at least $2,000 will be interviewed live after rappelling during SONC’s livestream on YouTube.

Participants for Over The Edge must be at least 14 years old and weigh between 100 and 300 lbs. If you want to participate but the requirements aren’t met or if you want to schedule a rappel time, contact Leslie Moyar. You can also register online.

Over The Edge for Special Olympics North Carolina will be held on Saturday, Sept. 30 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 150 Fayetteville St. Raleigh, NC.