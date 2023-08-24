RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) – After weeks of searching, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office believes they have found the remains of Allisha Watts.

Watts, 39, was last seen on July 16, and a missing person report was filed on July 19 by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police for the Moore County resident.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office was believed to be searching a scene on Cemetery Road in Montgomery County early Thursday afternoon.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department reported the investigation was no longer a missing person’s case. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reported they believed Watts’ remains had been located.

Montgomery County officials said Watts’ boyfriend, James Dunmore has been taken into custody and arrested for murder.

The sheriff’s office said a task force was formed consisting of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Foxfire Police Department, Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Moore County Sheriff’s Office, Anson County Sheriff’s Office, North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. This investigation is active and ongoing.

Two days after her disappearance, investigators found Watts’ vehicle, a Mercedes SUV, in Anson County at a DMV office. In the vehicle, there was no sign of Watts, but there was a man who was found “unresponsive,” according to the Anson County Sheriff’s Office.

Dunmore was later confirmed to be that man.

CBS 17 discovered Dunmore’s residence is the same home in Charlotte where Watts was last seen on July 16. Video shared by Watts’ family showed police searching that home.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.