Remembering the lives of rising NC high school graduates, college student killed in head-on crash

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) — One of the four teenagers killed in a crash involving a box truck in Greenville was just days away from high school graduation.

18-year-old Madison Wilson was supposed to graduate from Southwest Edgecombe High School this weekend.

“She seemed really excited about graduating and I know her family was excited too,” said Kellie Nice, who tells CBS 17 she and Madison were close friends and soccer teammates.

But Madison, her boyfriend JT Winstead, her two brothers Devin and Dakota Wilson, and friend Abby Foster were driving on HW 264 Thursday morning when a box truck was speeding through the rain, crossed the median, and hit their car, according to NCSHP.

Dakota was the only one who survived.

“At first I was just in shock and then it started to kind of hit me,” said Wine, who said she heard the devastating news from her soccer coach.

Wine added, “She was very religious, she loved God and overall, she just had a really great personality. She was very caring and loving toward her family and her friends.”

Abby attended Pitt Community College. The Edgecombe County School District confirmed to CBS17 that Devin just ended his freshman year at Southwest Edgecombe High School, and JT finished his junior year at Tarboro High School.

In a statement, the Edgecombe County School District said, “We are deeply saddened to learn of the tragic accident that claimed the lives of three of our students, as well as a young adult from a neighboring county. These students will be greatly missed by the students and staff members of SouthWest Edgecombe High School, Tarboro High School, and the entire ECPS community. We send our heartfelt condolences and sympathies to their family and friends during this unspeakable time.”

Edgecombe County Sheriff Clee Atkinson stopped by JT’s home to send his condolences to the family on Friday. JT’s grandfather described the group of friends as “good kids.”

Madison Wilson and soccer teammates

Madison Wilson

JT’s former babysitters shared the sentiments, and said he was an “outgoing guy” who loved sports.

“JT was the sweetest thing you ever gonna see,” said Ernestine Poole, who says she used to babysit him as a child, and who also stopped by the family home on Friday. “He was a nice boy and I’ll never forget him. He always gonna be my favorite.”

Her daughter LaTwanda Poole added, “He got to the point where he was my nephew and I was auntie, so that’s what I’m gonna remember him by.”

The driver of the box truck has been identified as Alberto Pedraza III. He has been charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle.