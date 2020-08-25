Remote learning a challenge for many families, especially those who have children with autism

Family with two students with disabilities reflects on remote learning

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Many families are struggling to adapt to the changes brought on by remote learning. The task can be even more daunting for families of children with autism.

Nancy Popkin is an Autism Research Specialist with the Autism Society of North Carolina, one of 20 statewide. She works with families to navigate the obstacles they face, and she understands the challenges first hand.

“We are all parents of children who are autistic who support other parents with information and guidance, strategies and resources, all based on their needs,” Popkin told CBS 17.

She said the Autism Society began adding extensive resources to their website when schools first transitioned to remote learning in the spring. The society continues to add more information as more challenges come to the surface.

“I know we just added something for support on communication and social engagement for young children with autism,” she said.

There is also a direct understanding of the need for scheduled behavior for children on the spectrum.

“So we have information about schedules, on structured learning environments, managing emotions, and calming strategies,” she added.

The information is directly on the front page of their website, and information is available to contact a specialist like Nancy to discuss any concerns which exist.

