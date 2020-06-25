Removal of Rocky Mount Confederate monument to cost more than $280,000

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN)– Work to remove a Confederate monument in Rocky Mount is slated to begin June 29.

During a meeting on June 8, the Rocky Mount City Council voted 6-1 in favor of removing the monument which is located on Falls Road in Battle Park.

The City of Rocky Mount has reached a contract with the Greenville Monument Company to remove the monument at a cost of $281,250, according to city officials.

The removal is scheduled to take place over a five-day period.

Once the removal is finished, the monument will be stored on city property until a new owner claims and relocates it, city officials said.

The Confederate monument has been in Battle Park since 1917.

