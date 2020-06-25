Removal of Rocky Mount Confederate monument to cost more than $280,000

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN)– Work to remove a Confederate monument in Rocky Mount is slated to begin June 29.
During a meeting on June 8, the Rocky Mount City Council voted 6-1 in favor of removing the monument which is located on Falls Road in Battle Park.
The City of Rocky Mount has reached a contract with the Greenville Monument Company to remove the monument at a cost of $281,250, according to city officials.
The removal is scheduled to take place over a five-day period.
Once the removal is finished, the monument will be stored on city property until a new owner claims and relocates it, city officials said.
The Confederate monument has been in Battle Park since 1917.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Carolina Hurricanes to hold voluntary skates next week
- Homeowners association tells Florida man to take down ‘Blue Lives Matter’ flag
- Astronaut adds to space junk after losing mirror at start of spacewalk
- Viral video shows California couple block Hispanic man from entering parking garage
- Georgia officer fired over controversial Facebook post