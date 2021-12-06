Repairs begin at Siler City restaurant more than a month after deadly crash

A car crashed into the front of Johnson’s Drive-In in Siler City on Oct. 8, 2021. (Amy Cutler/CBS 17)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Mark McKinney, 64, who was a pastor at a Wake County church, was killed on Oct. 9 when a car ran off the road and plowed into a group of people outside of Johnson’s Drive-In in Siler City. At the time, police said three other people were injured.

Immediately following the crash, concrete barriers were installed outside the restaurant for peace of mind. On Monday, the restaurant posted to its Facebook page that repairs have now begun.

The driver, 60-year-old John Salvatore Graviano, faced several charges in connection with the crash. Police said he was driving west on E. Eleventh Street (U.S. 64) but instead crossed the center line and collided with a vehicle that was making a left turn onto E. Raleigh Street from E. Eleventh Street.

After colliding with that vehicle, the driver continued into oncoming traffic lanes before exiting the road on the left side into the grass on the east side of Johnson’s parking lot, the news release said.

The driver then entered the parking lot and collided with the pedestrians who were gathered waiting for food, police said. The SUV then hit the building.