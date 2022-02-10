Repeat Rocky Mount offender flees police drug search, blows through stop signs, rams into house

Javon Threat was arrested Wednesday for felony flee to elude arrest, resist delay obstruct and possession of Schedule VI (Roanoke Rapids Police Department).

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) – A Rocky Mount man was charged for the second time in one week after he ran through multiple stop signs and into a house trying to avoid a police search related to possessing multiple drugs and having a vehicle registration violation, according to police.

Javon Threat, 22, was charged just before midnight on Thursday after attempting to flee Roanoke Rapids police in the area of Marshall Street and Pine Drive, police said.

Police said Threat “accelerated away from the officer and ran through several stop signs at a high rate of speed in an attempt to get away…(before he) collided with a home located in the 1100 block of East 7th Street.”

The news release said Threat then jumped from the car and ran around the house trying to get away from the police.

However, officers followed him and were able to bring him into custody.

Roanoke Rapids police then searched Threat’s vehicle and found .12 ounces of marijuana, a clear plastic bag containing crushed yellow pills, and an orange lunch box with drug paraphernalia.

Threat was charged with felony flee to elude arrest, resist delay obstruct, and possession of Schedule VI, the release said.

He was given a $1,000 bond, as well as a court date of Feb. 18.

Threat was also arrested Feb. 3 for carrying a concealed weapon, police said.