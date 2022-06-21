CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Replacement units have started to arrive at North Chatham Elementary School after modular classrooms were destroyed in a fire last year.

Chatham County Schools tweeted the announcement Tuesday afternoon.

The elementary school also tweeted to share their excitement for the arrival of the new 5th grade pod.

A fire last November destroyed five of the mobile classrooms, the school district said.

They were used for classes, offices, and storage, according to a press release.

Officials say no one was injured.

“We are so glad no one was injured,” North Chatham Elementary School Principal Emily Bivins said in the news release. “We want to put our families’ minds at ease that this will not affect the safety of our school or our learning environment. We appreciate our community’s support as we move forward from this.”

The cause of the fire is not known.