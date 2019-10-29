Report: Moore County pilot was wearing motorcycle helmet as he flew with no canopy before fatal crash

CAMERON, N.C. (WNCN) – A preliminary report by the NTSB details the October crash of a single-engine plane in Moore County that killed a 66-year-old pilot.

On Oct. 12, Charles Grant Fitzgerald, Jr. took off from a private airstrip, named Rooster Field Airport, at his residence in Cameron to attend an Experimental Aircraft Association meeting in Camden, South Carolina.

Later that same day, Fitzgerald took off from Woodward Field Airport in Camden to return to his home, the National Transportation Safety Board report says.

As he took off, the “canopy separated from the airframe” and Fitzgerald was forced to land again in Camden.

The report says Fitzgerald called a friend the evening of Oct. 12 and said his aircraft “flew alright” without the canopy and the plane hadn’t sustained any damage.

Fitzgerald told his friend he planned to fly home on Oct. 14 as the weather conditions were expected to improve.

He said he would fly without the canopy but wear a motorcycle helmet with a facemask during the return flight to Moore County.

A pilot at Woodward Field Airport planned to fly back to Rooster Field Airport in a loose formation with Fitzgerald on Monday. That pilot reported Fitzgerald didn’t seem to have any issues flying with the helmet on and no canopy.

As they approached Cameron, Fitzgerald directed the second pilot towards Rooster Field Airport to land as he would circle the airspace of Mackall Army Airfield, Camp Mackall, the report says.

“This was the last time the private pilot observed the accident airplane,” the report states.

GPS data extracted from a device found in the wreckage detailed Fitzgerald’s flight path as he attempted to land at Rooster Field.

Just before noon, the plane went from moving at 67 knots at 500 feet as it flew over the landing strip to 57 knots at the same altitude as it turned to approach its landing, the report states.

The last recorded data shows the plane was a quarter-mile from the landing strip at an altitude of 440 feet moving at 54 knots.

“There was no record that the pilot received a weather briefing and there was no flight plan on file for the accident flight,” the report states.

The wreckage was located 590 feet from the runway. That wreckage was retained by the NTSB for further examination.

FAA records show Fitzgerald had more than 58 hours in logged flight time and was certified to fly single-engine planes.

Fitzgerald was retired from the military and served as a member of the U.S. Army Special Forces, Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields said.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now