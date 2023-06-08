CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A new report out Thursday by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission shows that drowning remains the number one cause of unintentional death in young children. The report also shows an increase in the number of young kids drowning.

“We’ve seen an increase actually in children under age five, a 10 percent increase in fact,” said Nikki Fleming, a spokesperson for CPSC.

To combat those numbers, aquatic centers in the area are offering swim lessons to anyone in need.

Mark Frank, the Director of Operations with the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary, said they are getting busy at their pools. He said after the COVID-19 pandemic, more parents signed their kids up for swim lessons. Frank said learning basic skills in the water can save lives.

“You’ll know what to do, how to remain calm, and be able to get yourself in a position where you are safe inside the water,” Frank said.

He said they are always accommodating more swimmers and lessons. Anyone interested in more information can visit their website.