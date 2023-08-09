GILLBURG, N.C. (WNCN) — The Vance County Sheriff’s Office is warning people about a string of thefts shifting towards the northern part of the county.

On July 31, deputies said residents in the Gillburg and Epsom communities filed reports in reference to stolen trailers and lawn care equipment.

They said the reports were filed over several weeks.

On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office issued another warning.

Deputies said it seems like the suspect or suspects have started moving toward the northern part of the county.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Vance County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 738-2200 or 911.

Anyone who sees suspicious activity, especially during the night, is asked to call 911 to report it.