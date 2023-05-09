A tree down on power lines in Warren County Tuesday. Photo from Max Claypool/WNCT

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Storms that triggered severe thunderstorm warnings in central North Carolina Tuesday left behind damage in Warren County and Edgecombe County.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for most of central North Carolina until 10 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Hail was also reported in eastern Warren County as the storms moved through early Tuesday evening. Damage was also seen in far western Halifax County.

The last severe thunderstorm warning included Warren, Nash and Edgecombe counties and was allowed to expire at 7:30 p.m.

There were reports of several trees down in Warren County, including a tree down on a home near Macon, according to the National Weather Service. A photo showed a tree down on power lines in Warren County. There were no reports of injuries in Warren County.

There was also a report of numerous trees down in the Battleboro area of Edgecombe County, the weather service said.

A mobile home’s roof was damaged in Rocky Mount and a power line was down on N.C. 33 near the Edgecombe County line with Pitt County, according to reports.