Crews rescue couple and man from Cape Fear River in Harnett County

ERWIN, N.C. (WNCN) — Crews in Harnett County rescued three people and a dog on the Cape Fear River Sunday night after one man was already helped by rescue crews earlier in the day.

By 11:50 p.m., crews from Erwin and Harnett County were able to rescue a couple who had boating problems and a separate kayaker who was also stranded, officials said.

The man and woman — along with their dog — were in a watercraft when they had problems in rapids along the river near Ewin. Their boat overturned and they became stranded.

Another man in a kayak lost his paddle and then became stuck on rocks in the river closer to Erwin, officials said.

Earlier in the evening, a man with a group got separated, became stranded and called for help. He was later found by rescuers on the bank of the river.

Officials say the late-night rescue operation was along the river between Buies Creek and Erwin.

