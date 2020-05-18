Rescue underway for dad, son in Cape Fear River in Harnett County

ERWIN, N.C. (WNCN) — Crews are currently attempting to rescue a father and son who had boating problems along the Cape Fear River Sunday night.

The incident was reported around 9 p.m. after the pair’s boat overturned in the river near Erwin, according to the Erwin Fire Department and Rescue Squad.

The father and son initiated the call to authorities.

Harnett County Water Rescue crews are assisting Erwin Fire crews at the scene, which is in the river just above the N.C. 217 bridge.

A check with authorities just before 10:20 p.m. indicated rescue efforts were still underway. Officials said that darkness was preventing crews from finding the pair.

Drones were being used during the search and rescue boats were having trouble because of very shallow water.

