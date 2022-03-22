KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) — 102 acres of woods and wetlands could soon be torn down in Knightdale.

A developer is looking to rezone the property to build nearly 300 homes.

People in the Carrington Woods neighborhood, off Wide Waters Parkway, are not happy.

“We have our girls; we play out in this backyard all the time. We have a lot of neighborhood kids,” said Charlie Towne.

Towne, his wife, and two daughters spend a lot of time outside of their Knightdale home bird watching and learning about nature.

“We bought this [house] hoping it would stay green and stay beautiful and not have constant traffic,” he said.

But that could soon change.

The Townes were alerted about a week ago that a new development could be built just off their property.

“They’re going to squeeze seven lots in here,” he added, pointing to his backyard.

The rendering maps on the Town of Knightdale website show the trees on one side of Mingo Creek Trail, could get torn down to make way for the new 291-home community.

“It’s so quiet back here; I’ll walk out in the morning and see deer,” said Tyler Suite.

Suite isn’t just upset that he may lose the view behind his home, he’s also concerned about the proximity of the new development to his home.

“They said about 20 feet,” he said.

But there’s another problem, which Suite believes is even more important.

“There are only two entrances into our neighborhood and all of that traffic will run through our neighborhood and the Wide Waters area,” he explained. “It’s going to create a bunch of havoc and getting out of our neighborhood is hard enough as it is, because there’s one light. It’s going to make things a lot harder.”

CBS17 crews saw the traffic build up themselves and tried to get a hold of town officials.

CBS17 crews stopped by Town Hall to find out if there’s a plan to add roads or infrastructure for the area to handle the increased population.

No one was available to speak to CBS17 crews.

Suite is now worried what his community could turn into.

“Raleigh has developed so much. It’s gone from being the City of Oaks to a concrete jungle,” he said. “It’s awful to see and now it’s pushing back out to Knightdale.”

As of airtime, no town official has responded to CBS17’s requests.