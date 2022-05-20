WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) – Crews have been out Friday repairing more than a dozen utility poles that were torn down during storm storms overnight.

The line of storms moved across central North Carolina in the early morning hours of Friday – leaving 14,000 without power in the Wilson area.

The number of outages had dwindled to 50 by noon but not before the Wilson County School District canceled classes on Friday.

Along Forest Hills Road in Wilson, crews were lifting at least 19 utility poles that were knocked down by strong winds.

In Lucama, the storms peeled the roof off the home of Zachary Wilder on Bass Road.

“It was horrible. Big hail coming down. I don’t know what it was honestly if it was a tornado or just straight-line winds,” said Wilder.

He said it sounded like a train rolling through.

Wilder and his wife Logan said they now will likely move.

“It could’ve been worse,” Wilder said. “Things can be replaceable, you know what I mean. I’d rather it be the house than us hurt or the kids and stuff.”

A spokesperson for Wilson said crews from other municipalities came in early Friday to help.

Rachel Price lives in Lucama and said she was woken up by the storm. Her power came back on this morning.

“I was laying in bed, I heard the rain, and it woke me up,” she said. “And I could hear a little hail, not much hail, and I just laid there and I prayed a little while. And then I got on up and walked around this morning and the lights had gone out, you know all power had gone out.”

The spokesperson said the city hopes to open part of the closed-off section of Forest Hills Road by Friday evening, but it would likely be days before the whole road is open.

She is not aware of any injuries due to the storm.