Residents relieved after suspect caught in double murder in Lumberton

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Lumberton police say the double murder suspect from Friday’s Family Dollar shooting has been arrested.

Police say Xavier Joseph Kenneth Green, 25, was arrested Tuesday afternoon in Florence, South Carolina.

Police say he started shooting into several vehicles as they were backing out of the parking lot just before 5 p.m. Friday.

The victims were 32-year-old Kayla Kyle and 41-year-old Kimberly Hunt — who both died.

Shauntia McLeod is a teacher who says she used to tutor Kyle’s 9-year-old son.

“As a parent, knowing that her children watched this happen and it’s just a senseless crime, McLeod said. “I was really devastated.”

McLeod started a fundraiser for Kyle’s two children.

“She was real friendly, everyone who met her really loved her,” McLeod said. “To the family, my heart goes out to you. I know there’s nothing I can do to bring her back, just know you have the community behind you 100 percent.”

Lumberton police say a tip helped officers find Green.

They’re continuing to ask for the public’s help for any information about what happened.

“I’m really relieved,” McLeod said. “I’m glad that they’re going to find justice for both of those two women.”

Here is a link to the fundraiser to help Kayla Kyle’s two children.

