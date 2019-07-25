Residents want Bernie Madoff to stay behind bars at Granville County prison

BUTNER, N.C. (WNCN) – Those who live around the Granville County prison that houses Bernie Madoff aren’t in favor of any leniency.

Madoff pleaded guilty to defrauding investors of tens of billions of dollars in a Ponzi scheme. He’s now asking President Donald Trump to commute his 150-year prison sentence.

“You do the crime, you gotta do the time,” said Donovan House as he finished up his midday meal at the Home Place Restaurant.

“He’s still wrong, you know what I’m saying?” added Daniel Thorpe.

Madoff filed a petition for clemency with the United States Justice Department.

“No. No. He took money from a whole bunch of American people. Their retirement,” Brooke Sheppard said of her neighbor at the Federal Correctional Complex in Butner. “He can stay.”

That seems to be the general consensus around the Granville County town.

“I think he should stay there. He hasn’t been in there nearly long enough for the crime he did, and a lot of people are still hurting and will be for a long time,” said Frances Roberts.

Madoff’s Ponzi scheme is considered the largest in United States history. He was convicted in 2009 and has spent most of the time since in the prison’s low-security medical facility.

“I don’t think he should be allowed to get out,” said Helen Stewart. “I mean, he knew what he was doing when he scammed all these people and took all this money — took all their money — so no, I don’t think he should be allowed to get out.”

“In the end, you know the good Lord is going to punish him either way because you think of all the people’s lives he messed up,” Thorpe added.

The White House has not yet responded to the 81-year-old’s request.

