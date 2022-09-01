ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — “No part of our training ever prepares us for something like this.”

That sentiment was part of a statement shared by Rocky Mount Fire Chief Corey Mercer Thursday afternoon after a retired firefighter, Bobby Wilson vanished and was later found dead on Wednesday.

The statement said Wilson’s loss is being “felt deeply” by the organization and through the fire communities of Nash and Edgecombe counties.

“Bobby was a dedicated firefighter that made a huge impact in our department, as well as multiple volunteer departments, through his search and rescue abilities and by training recruit firefighters,” the statement said.

The statement also shed light on the days of searching that went into finding Wilson.

After two days of extensive searching by members of the RMFD Swiftwater Emergency Rescue Team, Bobby was located on Wednesday by off duty members and retirees of our department. After official search efforts were halted on Tuesday afternoon, several members decided to keep searching on their own for their missing firefighter brother on Wednesday morning. Firefighters are a special breed, and because of the kinship we have with one another, it unites us in ways most people never understand. It is a brotherhood born of fire and loss that blooms into great and everlasting friendships. This incident and Bobby’s legacy at RMFD is a true testament of that brotherhood and those friendships.” Rocky Mount Fire Department statement

The department also thanked all people who helped by spreading the word online or getting involved in the search.

“We struggle to find words or actions that are comforting right now. No part of our training ever prepares us for something like this. We ask that you continue to keep the Wilson family as well as RMFD in your prayers as we deal with this unexpected loss,” the statement said.