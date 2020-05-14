Retired Moore County Sheriff Lane Carter passes away

MOORE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) — Retired Moore County Sheriff Lane Carter has passed away.

Sheriff Ronnie Fields announced Carter’s death on Thursday.

Carter started his career with the Moore County Sheriff’s Office on October 16, 1978 as a deputy. He was promoted to the rank of sergeant in the patrol division in 1981, according to Fields.

He was promoted again in 1987 to the rank of lieutenant, and assigned to the investigations division.

Carter was promoted to captain in 1990, then to Major in 1995 by Sheriff James Wise.

He was selected by appointed Sheriff Frank Johnson to be his chief deputy in 1997. Carter continued the role of chief deputy when sheriff Frank Johnson won the election in 1998.

Carter ran for sheriff in 2002 and won. He served as the sheriff of Moore County for more than 10 years.

“His service to the citizens of our great County was nothing less than impeccable, as he dedicated 35 years of his life to Moore County and the law enforcement profession. He was an exceptional colleague, a true mentor, and most of all a great friend! We at the Moore County Sheriff’s Office will dearly miss Sheriff Lane Carter. Please keep his wife, Anita, and the entire Carter family in your thoughts and prayers,” Sheriff Fields said in a statement.

More headlines from CBS17.com: