Reward offered after dog shot in Vance County

VANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) – The Humane Society is offering $5,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of whoever is responsible for shooting a dog in Vance County, according to a news release.

Vance County Animal Control responded to a call about a dog shot around 4 p.m. on Dec. 16. They found Bella — a year-and-a-half-olf mixed breed dog — with a gunshot wound to the front of her chest, the release said.

Bella’s owners said she was chained within their fenced yard when a man walked by and shot Bella, then pointed the gun toward the owners. The man said he would come back and kill them if they contacted law enforcement, the release said.

“It is a terrible act of cruelty to randomly shoot an innocent dog who is unable to defend herself,” said Gail Thomssen, North Carolina state director for the Humane Society of the United States. “We hope this reward encourages anyone with information to come forward.”

Bella is expected to make a full recovery.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now