CREEDMOOR, N.C. (WNCN) — A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered after at least one home and 14 cars were broken into early Friday morning in three different Creedmoor neighborhoods, officials said.

Photo from the City of Creedmoor

Two “individuals of interest” were caught on video surveillance during the crimes, which also included some thefts, according to a news release from the City of Creedmoor.

Officials said the incidents happened between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. Friday in the following neighborhoods:

Paddington, on the northwest corner of N.C. 56 and Moss Hayes Road

Golden Pond, just east of Creedmoor off N.C. 56/East Wilton Avenue

Amberleaf, located at the southwest corner of N.C. 56 and Hayes Road

Police said it appears all 14 of the cars that were illegally entered were left unlocked.

Photo from the City of Creedmoor

“Creedmoor Police Department investigators are urging citizens to lock vehicle doors, make sure windows are up, and to keep all valuables out of sight,” the news release said.

Photos of the two “individuals of interest” were released by authorities.

One image showed a person who appeared to be inside a home and was wearing pink gloves and a brown hooded sweatshirt that said “African Roots.” Another image, which was less clear, showed a person in a hooded jacket standing near a car.

Officers said anyone who has information about the crimes should contact the Creedmoor Police Department at 919-528-1515 or Granville County Crime Stoppers at 919-693-3100.