ENFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — Halifax County officials are asking for help in solving the murder of a young woman who died at a large party near Enfield two months ago.

The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office said Friday that a reward of up to $16,000 is available for information in the killing of Cierra Webb, 24.

The shooting happened early on Nov. 13 at a party of more than 700 people at the Double D Ranch on Green Acres Road near Enfield, deputies said.

“It has been 61 days since the tragic death of Cierra Webb,” Halifax County Sheriff’s Office deputies said.

Cierra Webb in a photo from the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office.

Webb, of Roanoke Rapids, was among seven people injured in the incident. A 16-year-old, along with Webb, were among the six people who were shot, deputies said.

“The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office has continuously pleaded for help from partygoers to share videos and other helpful information that could assist with identifying persons who were recklessly shooting at this party,” deputies said in a Friday news release.

The shooting was reported around 1:30 a.m. that Sunday morning after witnesses said a fight between a group of women began inside the area where the party took place.

“If you have any information concerning this homicide we need your information and/or any videos,” deputies said.

Witnesses said people ran to their cars and multiple shots were also fired by people leaving.

“The Webb family deserves closure for the death of Cierra. Please help us, it is the right thing to do,” Halifax County Sheriff Tyree Davis said in the news release.

People who have info can anonymously submit information and/or videos through the Halifax County Crime Stoppers website. Tips can also be called into the Crime Stoppers line at 252-583-4444.