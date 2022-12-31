RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — When you hear the countdown begin, there’s no denying the feeling of excitement that stirs as people get ready to ring in the new year.

However, while some are celebrating, several rideshare drivers say they’ll be working during the holiday weekend to make sure everyone gets home safely.

“Obviously, you want to see people enjoy themselves and be themselves, but there comes a responsibility when you’re behind the wheel,” said Terrell Young who drives for Uber.

Young said he started working for the company about four months ago and decided that he wanted to work on New Year’s Eve.

Young is also celebrating a big weekend for he and his wife.

“Today’s actually my wedding anniversary, I’ve been married for 22 years, so my wife is allowing for me to do this,” he said. “Her number one goal is that we come home safe.”

Young and many others who will be driving for rideshare groups throughout the Triangle want to make sure people have an option to get a ride — especially if they’ve been drinking.

Swaleh Issa, who also drives for Uber, said he’s worked on the holiday in past years.

“It’s very, very important to make sure you take care of people,” Issa said.

He said he hopes people’s last ride of the night will be one where they know they’re in good hands.

In addition to rideshare drivers, several businesses and bars are also encouraging people to have a plan, as well as a designated driver during the holiday weekend.

“I’ve seen a lot of DUIs and DWIs and people getting hurt by drinking and driving,” said Ontrea Speight, who works at the Hibernian Irish Pub on Glenwood Ave.

As a host, Speight said he will be checking ID’s at the door on New Year’s Eve and making sure people who have had too much to drink have arranged a ride to get home.

“I think this weekend people should be responsible because it’s not just your life but somebody else’s life is on the line if you get behind the wheel,” Speight added.

CBS 17 News also talked to Michael Williams, who is the head of security at Botanical Lounge.

“Glenwood, it’s usually packed on holidays… there’s going to be a lot of people out,” Williams said.

He said his number one rule is making sure people can present an ID without fumbling.

While shaking his head, Williams said, “If you can’t get your ID out… nope.”

For people who are turned away from the business, Williams said their establishment will make sure people can still find a ride home.

“We’ll call them an Uber and make sure they get home safe — we never leave anyone out,” he said.

Both businesses said they want to make sure people start their New Year on a positive note and not by getting a DUI.

Speight added, “Drink responsible… It’s a new year, start fresh!”