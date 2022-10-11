ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Police say they are looking for someone who stole rifles and shotguns from a Dunham’s Sports store in Roanoke Rapids.

The Roanoke Rapids Police Department said Tuesday that it appeared two people entered through the rear of the sporting goods store at around 8 a.m. on Oct. 7.

They were unsuccessful in their attempt to enter the area where handgun are kept, but took seven rifles and two shotguns, police said.

Police continue to investigate this case.

If you know anything call the Halifax County Crime Stoppers at 252-583-4444 or the Roanoke Rapids Police Department at 252-533-2810.