LOUISBURG, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities announced a “ringleader” arrest Monday in a “long-standing scheme to defraud” a youth sports league and youth association in Franklin County.

Franklin County deputies were given an anonymous tip earlier this year about the case, according to a news release from Franklin County Sheriff Kevin White.

The tip said there was a “ringleader of a criminal enterprise utilizing a local nonprofit as a personal slush fund operation,” the news release said.

Jamie Earl Murray was charged with two counts of extortion and taken into custody, White said. The case is related to Bunn Youth Sports League/Southern Franklin Youth Association, he added.

“After months of digging and numerous interviews with related parties, we were successfully able to bring forth two initial charges against Murray for his role in this fraudulent scheme,” White said in the news release.

Deputies said the case is still under investigation and they plan to keep looking for others who could be involved.

“We will seek the full force of the law against anyone and everyone who benefited from this scheme and attempt to recover each and every dollar that was stolen,” White said.

White added that he thought the case was “disgusting” because it took money from kids.

“Only a lost and conscienceless coward would utilize funds designated for our children and their families for their own personal gain. Frankly, it’s disgusting,” White said in the release.

The Bunn Youth Sports League offers football, cheerleading, basketball, baseball, softball and wrestling, according to the group’s website. Jamie Murray is listed as the wrestling board representative.

Deputies said they are seeking more info from the public and anyone with tips can report information by calling (919) 514-9577.

“No one is above the law, absolutely no one,” White added.