LUMBERTON, N.C. (WNCN) – A Robeson County deputy is now on the road to a lengthy recovery. Deputy Kaelin Locklear was released from Cape Fear Valley Medical Center on Thursday.

On Tuesday, both he and Robeson County Deputy Jonathan Walters were badly injured in a shooting outside of Maxton. The two deputies were attempting to serve an arrest warrant to murder suspect Shawn Locklear.

“The only reason I’m still here is because of God,” Deputy Locklear said.

Thursday’s homecoming was a welcomed sight for many in the community, as Robeson County deputies escorted their brother in blue home after his hospital release.

“Welcome back Kaelin,” Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said in a Facebook video.

“It meant a lot. I appreciate the boys I work with I do. It meant the world to me,” Deputy Locklear said.

Locklear said he’s getting through this tough time through the community’s love, prayers, and support. While he’s looking forward to getting back to work, he’s in no rush. He said he wants to get well first.

Deputy Walters remains in Cape Fear Medical Center. Sheriff Wilkins said he’s alert, talking, and in good spirits. The suspect remains in critical condition in the hospital.