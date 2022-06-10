ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — The Roanoke Rapids Police Department needs help identifying suspects that left a store with merchandise.

On May 22 around 7:30 p.m., police responded to an incident that occurred at a local business on Premier Boulevard.

The suspects removed an inventory control device and left the store with retail items.

Anyone with any information on the identities of the suspects are urged to contact law enforcement. Please contact the Roanoke Rapids Police Department at (252)533-2810, or anonymously at Halifax County Crime Stoppers at (252)583-4444.