Roanoke Rapids 6th grader dies in ATV crash

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) – A middle school student in Roanoke Rapids died in an ATV crash over the weekend, according to a school district spokesperson.

Brett Peterson was a sixth-grade student at Chaloner Middle School. District spokesperson Les Atkins confirmed that he passed away in an ATV crash on Sunday.

“Brett will be remembered for his smile and kindness to others. He was also an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed sharing hunting stories with his teachers and friends,” Interim Superintendent Julie Thompson said in a statement.

Thompson added that the district’s counselors will be at Chaloner Middle School to provide support for students and staff.

