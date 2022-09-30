ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Police say they are investigating after a business was damaged by a Molotov cocktail.

Officers said this happened around 4 a.m. Friday on the 1100 block of Julian Allsbrook Highway.

When they arrived, police said there was a hole in the business’ front door and flames inside the building.

Police said there were no signs of anyone entering the building, but a Molotov cocktail had been thrown inside the building.

Officers said a suspect “appears to be a male wearing a black shirt, black pants and appeared to have a mask on.”

Police continue to investigate this incident.

If you know anything about this, call the Roanoke Rapids Police Department at 252-533-2810 or the Halifax County Crime Stoppers at 252-583-4444.